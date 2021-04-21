April 23-24: Brat Sale
St. Patrick’s Knights of Columbus Council 6463 will have a fundraiser brat sale at the Lodi Main Street Market Piggly Wiggly from 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. April 23-24 with brats, hotdogs, chips and soda.
April 22-24: Rummage sale to benefit Bar Buddies of Lodi
Held during Lodi’s Garage Sale Days, it will take at W10546 County Road V in Lodi (also known as Porkchop Hill). Look for signs at Lang Road to direct you further.
There will be a preview event to see the items on Thursday, April 22, from 5-7 p.m. The rummage sale will be 8 a.m.-4 p.m. on Friday, April 23 and from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, April 24.
April 25: Lodi FFA Alumni Spring Consignment Auction
The Lodi FFA Alumni, along with the Wisconsin Heights FFA Alumni, are hosting a Spring Consignment Auction on Sunday, April 25 at 9 a.m. The auction will be online only and will feature items like farm and ranch equipment, lawn and garden equipment, and much more. To view items and place bids, go to www.imkahlngauctions.hibid.com.
May 8: Block Party and fundraiser
The Prairie Valley Resale Store will be hosting a Block Party from 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, May 8 outside its store located at 117S. Main Street in Lodi. The event will feature live music, food, 50/50 raffles, a bags tournament and more as funds will be raised to help Prairie Valley Resale Store continue to operate. The bands playing will be Mickey Magnum (noon-1 p.m.), Mad City Funk (1-4 p.m., and Tony Bonnano & Friends (throughout the day). The bags tournament will feature cash prizes for first, second and third places. Call 608-698-7059 or stop by the store to register. Cost is $20 per team. Please maintain social distancing and bring your own chairs.
May 8: Glorious Garden Festival
Lodi United Methodist Church is hosting a garden festival from 8 a.m.-2 p.m., located at 130 Locust Street. Flowers and vegetable plants will be provided by Link’s Greenhouse and Koltes Do-it Center. There will also be hand-crafted gifts and garden décor by local artists, as well as second-chance plants and flower pots.
May 11: Picnic with the Trippers Lite Band at Reach Out Lodi
Reach Out Lodi will offer a picnic-style meal at 5:30 p.m. The picnic will be followed by outdoor entertainment beginning at 6 p.m, by the Tripper Lite Band, who offer a large variety of music including gospel, old country, bluegrass and folk. Reservations must be made by Monday, May 10 by calling 608-592-4592. ROL is asking all those in attendance to wear a mask when not eating. All should bring their own folding chairs, too. This event is free for all who have reservations, but donations will be accepted. The rain date is scheduled for Wednesday, May 12.
