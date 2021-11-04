Nov. 13 and 14, Hunter sight-in
Winnequah Gun Club in Lodi will hold a hunter sight-in Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 13-14, between 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Cost is $10 for first gun and $5 per additional gun, with a portion of proceeds benefitting a local charity. Targets are 25, 50, 100 and 200 yards. Experienced sight-in assistance is available and there will be a gunsmith on site, along with drawings for Vortex rifle scopes. For details and directions, go to winnequahgunclub.org. Enter at Lang Road off Hwy. V.
Nov. 13, Trail Improvement Event
Join the Lodi Valley Chapter IATA for a Trail Improvement Event on Saturday, Nov. 13. Meet at the Slack Road Trailhead at 9 a.m. For directions visit: https://goo.gl/maps/f5TIJ. Contact Bill at 608-843-3926 for more info.
Nov. 13, Euchre Card Party
A euchre card party will be held Saturday, Nov. 13, at 6:30 p.m. at Arlington United Methodist Church to benefit Missions of the United Methodist Church. Cost is $5.