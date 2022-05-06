Sun Prairie-based Prairie Music & Arts is inviting all musicians to be a part of the first ever Make Music Sun Prairie on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
The event is part of Make Music Day, a global music celebration that takes place on the summer solstice each year and brings people of all ages and skill levels together to make music.
This year, more than 90 U.S. cities — including 17 in Wisconsin — will host thousands of Make Music performances across the country as part of the world’s largest annual music event.
Make Music Day began in France in 1982 as the Fête de la Musique and has spread to more than 1,000 cities across 120 countries.
Completely different from a typical musical festival, Make Music concerts are performed by anyone who wants to take part and enjoyed by everyone who wants to attend. From classical to folk, hip hop to opera, Latin jazz to punk rock, live music of all kinds can be enjoyed on streets, sidewalks, porches, plazas, parks, gardens, storefronts, and other public spaces on the longest day of the year.
Reflecting the strong music education tradition in Sun Prairie, Prairie Music & Arts is welcoming performers of any skill level. From young music students to seasoned professionals, Make Music Sun Prairie is for everyone. Participation is free and on a volunteer basis.
Performance areas will be placed at parks throughout the city to celebrate the diversity of Sun Prairie’s musical culture with as many performers and music enthusiasts as possible.
“Through your participation, we hope to make June 21st as musically vibrant as possible!” wrote Kari Walton, executive director of Prairie Music & Arts, in an invitation to musicians to participate in Make Music Day.
In addition to Prairie Music & Arts, Make Music Day Sun Prairie co-sponsors include the City of Sun Prairie, Sun Prairie Community Schools, the McKenzie Family Boys & Girls Club, the Sun Prairie Public Library and the Sun Prairie Dream Park.
Music will begin at 10 a.m. at Vandenberg Park and end with a Concert in the Park performance by Sun Prairie’s own Soggy Prairie at 6 p.m. at Wetmore Park, with much, much more in between.
Performance venues include Cannery Square, Sheehan Park, the Sun Prairie Dream Park, the McKenzie Family Boys and Girls Club, Vandenberg Park and Wetmore Park.
Performers have until June 10 to register for their performance times and locations. Venue Material Pick Up is scheduled for June 16 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Prairie Music & Arts, which is located at 798 Lois Drive in Sun Prairie.
For more information or to register for a venue, go online to https://www.makemusicday.org/sunprairie/ and individuals with questions may email sunprairie@makemusicday.org.