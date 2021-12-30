If you have welcomed a baby to your family, please visit the Poynette Library for your free board book, book bag and a beautiful, hand-knitted hat. This program is generously supported by the Friends of the Poynette Library.
Dec. 23-Jan. 31, Winter Reading Program
It’s time to snuggle up with a good book and join the Poynette Area Public Library’s Winter Reading Program. Register at the library or use the Beanstack app to participate. Each day that you read, you will earn a chance to win one of 13 prizes.
January, Movie Night Bundles
During the month of January, when you check out a DVD at Poynette Public Library, you will receive a Movie Night Bundle that includes a hot cocoa drink mix and microwave popcorn pack (one bundle per visit please). Enjoy a cozy night at home!
Saturday, Jan. 1, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., First Day Hike at MacKenzie Center
Celebrate the first day of 2022 in the snow with the MacKenzie Center! Participants will be trekking along the south trails to explore the forest and prairies on the first day of the year. Meet naturalists at the South Trails Parking Lot and please bring your own hiking gear.
Saturday, Jan. 8, 10 a.m., Stress Relief Program by Emily Wright, PCC
You’re invited to join the Poynette Public Library for a 30-minute session to relieve the built-up stress and tension that you may have. Please bring your willingness to try a few new techniques through writing and using pressure points. It will be quick and easy, and, most importantly, stress-free! All materials will be provided. This program will be offered again on Saturday, Feb. 12.