Harvest Moon Pond in Poynette recently announced a Tuesday Live Music series. The venue, located at N3540 WI-22, will host eight performances from May 17-Sept. 27.

All events will be on a Tuesday from 6-8p.m. and are for those aged 21 and older. Tickets are only available online and each concert will be limited to 200 patrons. Tickets will remain on sale until 48 hours before each performance, or until sold out. Tickets are $10.12 ($8 for the ticket, plus additional fees) and are available by going to www.harvestmoonpond.com and accessing their calendar.

Each concert will also feature various food trucks on site, with 50% of all ticket sales going to a different featured nonprofit organization.

The 2022 schedule is as follows:

May 17 (tickets on sale until May 15)

Musician: High & Rising

Food vendor: SoHo Gourmet Cuisines and Ben’s Soft Pretels

Nonprofit: NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health)

June 7

Musician: Singer-songwriter Showcase

Food vendor: Taco Local and Melted

Nonprofit: Peyton’s Smile

June 21

Musician: Old Soul Society

Food vendor: Branch + Daughter and Ben’s Soft Pretzels

Nonprofit: Hope House

July 19

Musician: @Wise Jennings

Food vendor: Taco Local and Melted

Nonprofit: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc.

August 9

Musician: Rucksack Revolution

Food vendor: SoHo Gourmet Cuisines and Ben’s Soft Pretzels

Nonprofit: Poynette Area Food Pantry

August 23

Musician: Kaylin Cole & Anna Davidson

Food vendor: Taco Local and Melted

Nonprofit: Night to Remember

September 13

Musician: Tae & The Neighborly

Food vendor: SoHo Gourmet Cuisines

Nonprofit: Shelter from the Storm Ministries

September 27

Musician: To Be Announced

Food vendor: Branch + Daughter

Nonprofit: Explore Children’s Museum of Sun Prairie

Food and snacks can be carried in, but all beverages must be purchased on site. Individuals may bring lawn chairs if they’d like. The events will be held rain or shine, with things moving indoors for inclement weather. Harvest Moon Pond asks that you enter off Allen Drive for each event, and the venue opens at 5 p.m. ahead of each performance.