Harvest Moon Pond in Poynette recently announced a Tuesday Live Music series. The venue, located at N3540 WI-22, will host eight performances from May 17-Sept. 27.
All events will be on a Tuesday from 6-8p.m. and are for those aged 21 and older. Tickets are only available online and each concert will be limited to 200 patrons. Tickets will remain on sale until 48 hours before each performance, or until sold out. Tickets are $10.12 ($8 for the ticket, plus additional fees) and are available by going to www.harvestmoonpond.com and accessing their calendar.
Each concert will also feature various food trucks on site, with 50% of all ticket sales going to a different featured nonprofit organization.
The 2022 schedule is as follows:
May 17 (tickets on sale until May 15)
Musician: High & Rising
Food vendor: SoHo Gourmet Cuisines and Ben’s Soft Pretels
Nonprofit: NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Health)
June 7
Musician: Singer-songwriter Showcase
Food vendor: Taco Local and Melted
Nonprofit: Peyton’s Smile
June 21
Musician: Old Soul Society
Food vendor: Branch + Daughter and Ben’s Soft Pretzels
Nonprofit: Hope House
July 19
Musician: @Wise Jennings
Food vendor: Taco Local and Melted
Nonprofit: Underdog Pet Rescue of Wisconsin, Inc.
August 9
Musician: Rucksack Revolution
Food vendor: SoHo Gourmet Cuisines and Ben’s Soft Pretzels
Nonprofit: Poynette Area Food Pantry
August 23
Musician: Kaylin Cole & Anna Davidson
Food vendor: Taco Local and Melted
Nonprofit: Night to Remember
September 13
Musician: Tae & The Neighborly
Food vendor: SoHo Gourmet Cuisines
Nonprofit: Shelter from the Storm Ministries
September 27
Musician: To Be Announced
Food vendor: Branch + Daughter
Nonprofit: Explore Children’s Museum of Sun Prairie
Food and snacks can be carried in, but all beverages must be purchased on site. Individuals may bring lawn chairs if they’d like. The events will be held rain or shine, with things moving indoors for inclement weather. Harvest Moon Pond asks that you enter off Allen Drive for each event, and the venue opens at 5 p.m. ahead of each performance.