As things start to pick up at Reach Out Lodi, a new series of events was started for the spring and summer, called “Picnic with …” It is a four-event series that runs from May to August and is a free-will offering.
Penny Schmiedlin, ROL lead volunteer and wife of ROL President, Jim, wanted some sort of community event, especially after a successful weekly winter program.
“We did Tasty Tuesday’s during COVID and that went really well,” Penny Schmiedlin said, adding that weekly meals served anywhere from 63-90 people. “Once the weather got nicer and restrictions were lifted, we thought, ‘Do we need to do this?’”
So, on the second Tuesday of May, June, July and August, Reach Out Lodi hosts a picnic-style dinner with musical entertainment to follow. The two remaining “Picnic with …” dates are July 13 and Aug. 10.
“It’s a picnic-style meal for anyone and everyone,” Schmiedlin said, adding that it has been mostly senior citizens coming to the first two events.
Schmiedlin said three people do the majority of the cooking Tuesday morning for the monthly events, with the prep work done the day before. She noted the menu for July 13 will be meatball sandwiches, oriental salad and patriotic-themed cupcakes — to go along with the entertainment of David Drake, who sings folk and patriotic songs with a grass roots portrait of America. Drake plays banjo, dulcimer, concertina and the Native American flute and guitar.
Reach Out Lodi asks that anyone wishing to attend make a reservation by Monday, July 12, so they know how much food to prepare.
The picnics begin at 5:30 p.m., with the entertainment beginning around 6 p.m.
“It’s something for now where you can socialize and be with other people,” Schmiedlin said. “People love the entertainment, and they like it whether they’re indoors or out.”
The event will be held outside near the patio, but can move inside if there is inclement weather. The May picnic was held outside, but the June picnic was moved inside due to heat and humidity.
Schmiedlin said that 71 people attended the June event with Craig Siemsen, who sang songs about traveling along Route 66.
Jim Schmiedlin added that he loved seeing all the people at the previous picnics.
“That social isolation affected people in a negative way,” he said. “The pandemic magnified the importance of socialization. I stood around at the picnic and heard all the chatter. It was enjoyable.”
Penny Schmiedlin said that Reach Out Lodi has never done any events like this in the past, but as soon as the May event was made official, volunteers had a feeling that it could be well attended.
“In May, we knew we’d get a lot of people. We knew people would be anxious,” she said.
She added that she thought people would be showing up about 15 minutes early, but said that people began showing up at 4:45 p.m. “They were so anxious to be with other people,” she said.
Penny Schmiedlin added that all the performers are vaccinated, but those still concerned about COVID-19 can order a carry-out meal from the event. Reach Out Lodi will make deliveries, too, if necessary.
“It’s a really good thing for us, and (the community),” Schmiedlin said of the picnics.
Other in-person events
In addition to the picnics, Reach Out Lodi has begun several other in-person events once again.
The nonprofit offers Senior Yoga and Senior Movement — guided by a physical therapist — each week through July. There’s also weekly card games, and Painting with Gladys Grieger has two classes a week (on Mondays and Wednesdays).
ROL also has Game Nights once a month for the special needs youth of the community, for those in high school to age 25. The night starts with a meal, followed by games, either brought by attendees or whatever ROL has on its shelves.
Everybody at Reach Out Lodi is glad to see community members back in its building.
“They’re excited to see us and we’re excited to see them,” said Mary Wilkes, Reach Out Lodi’s Managing Director. “The volunteers love being here, too, to help provide a service. They look forward to being here.”
Save to Give Challenge
Reach Out Lodi is one of three local organizations who could see the benefits of Lodi Utilities customers saving energy. Lodi Utilities began the Save to Give initiative that will donate money to local nonprofits when residents conserve energy.
From now through Aug. 9, residents can log in to their Lodi Utilities account, sign up for the program and choose which nonprofit they would like to support. The challenge could raise up to $25,000 total, split amongst Reach Out Lodi, the Prairie Valley Resale Store and the Lodi Parent Teacher Organization.
“If that money isn’t used, the city and nonprofits lose it,” Wilkes said.
For some, technology can be tricky, so Reach Out Lodi is there to help.
“If people aren’t comfortable with a computer, they can call us for help and we can work with them,” Wilkes said. “They are probably doing the energy-saving, but the recording of it can be a difficult spot.”