Lodi Optimists School Board Candidate Forum — March 16
Candidates for the School District of Lodi Board of Education will be meeting at the Lodi High School Performing Arts Center from noon to 1 p.m. on March 16. The forum will not be a debate, but each of the four candidates will be given 90 seconds for opening and closing statements and 60 seconds to answer questions from forum audience members.
Full Moon Hike — March 16
Join the Lodi Valley Chapter Ice Age Age Trail Alliance for a full moon hike on
Wednesday, March 16th, starting at the Slack Road trailhead at 7:30 pm.
For directions visit: https://www.google.com/maps/@43.3537878,-89.5984511,15.97z
For more info call Mandy at 608-235-7747
Blessed Trinity Parish Drive Thru Fish Fry — March 18
Blessed Trinity Parish will be hosting a drive thru fish fry from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s Church at 109 South Military Road in the Village of Dane. For $12 dinners include three piece breaded cod, baked potato or fries, baked beans, coleslaw, dinner rolls and fritters.
Lake Melvin Yacht Club Member Meeting — March 27
The Lake Melvin Yacht Club will be holding a meeting for club members on Sunday, March 27th, starting at 1 p.m. at Peg & Doc’s Sports Bar, 106 Dane St., Dane. Anyone interested in learning about the Lake Melvin Yacht Club is also welcomed to attend.
Meat Raffle! — March 27
A meat raffle will be held on Sunday, March 27th, starting at 1:30 p.m. at Peg & Doc’s Sports Bar, 106 Dane St., Dane. All proceeds will be donated to the Lake Melvin Yacht Club to help local families in need.
MacKenzie Center Maple Festival — April 2
Celebrate Spring! Come learn about past and present maple sugaring practices. Drop in for a little while or stay all day! Event is free (other than food purchases). Lots of spring maple activities throughout the day (8 a.m. -2 p.m.). Live music, horse drawn wagon rides, interpretative displays, scavenger hunt, ice cream, and more! Event is rain or shine and all ages are welcome.
- Please note that we will NOT be holding a pancake breakfast in conjunction with the festival this year. But....you can purchase genuine maple syrup to go. Yum!
The MacKenzie Center is just north of Madison on County Road CS in Poynette, WI. Call 608-635-8105 or email friendsofmackenzie@gmail.com for more information. You can also visit us on the web at dnr.wi.gov, search MacKenzie, or at friendsofmackenzie.org or visit the Friends of MacKenzie FB page. No dogs or pets please.
Red Baron Men’s Bonspiel — April 8-10
The Pardeeville Curling Club presents the Red Baron Men’s Bonspiel, which will feature 16 teams and four events along with hospitality and food and drinks including brats and burgers on Friday night and Saturday night dinner.
Organizers are still looking for five more teams to compete. For more information, contact Bill Ehlert at wwehlert@gmail.com or at 608-215-0310.