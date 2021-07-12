River Arts will feature in a new exhibit John Pahlas and welcome guest artist Ken Schneider.
Pahlas specializes in metal sculptures, often using recycled materials and imbuing them with a level of emotion not often seen in metalwork. Schneider's oil and watercolor paintings highlight the diverse natural beauty of our region, with highly-detailed dappled light and delicate melting snow. Both artists share a deep connection to and respect for the environment.
This will be River Arts' first in-person art reception since January 2020. Pahlas and Schneider will be on hand Friday, July 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for a public art reception at the gallery. Both artists will talk about their work, inspiration, and process, as well as take questions from visitors. Free to attend, light food and drink provided.
Exhibit dates: July 1 – Sept. 25.
Reception date: July 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Exhibit and reception location: 590 Water St, Prairie du Sac.
More information about the artists and this exhibit are available at www.riverartsinc.org