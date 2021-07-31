Chalk the Walk is coming to Lodi on Friday, Aug. 13, and will be held at Goeres Park from 4-7 p.m. The event will be hosted by Reach Out Lodi.
Chalk artist Peter Davidson will be on hand, creating his own unique piece of sidewalk art. He will also be available to talk with those in attendance.
All interested in creating a piece of art with chalk can do so by renting a sidewalk square for $5. Davidson will then judge the squares and announce the winners at 7 p.m. Chalk will be provided by Reach Out Lodi.
Mary Wilkes, Managing Director of ROL, said that this is a family-friendly event. Pop art — entertainment with balloon designs, such as hats, animals, flowers and more — will also be at the event. Live music by Casey Olson will take place from 5-7 p.m. and free face painting is provided for kids. Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase, courtesy of the Ouisconsing School of Collaboration (OSC).
To reserve a spot, or if you have questions, contact ROL at (608) 594-4592.
Last “Picnic with …” of the summer
On Tuesday, Aug. 10, Reach Out Lodi will host the final “Picnic with ..” event of summer 2021. The picnic-style dinner begins at 5:30 p.m., with musical entertainment by Tom Waselchuk to follow at 6 p.m.
Waselchuk sings songs that range from sing-alongs and standards, to humorous and off-beat numbers, all of which he delivers with a strong voice and guitar virtuosity.
The event is a free-will offering and reservations are to be made by Monday, Aug. 9, so Reach Out Lodi knows how much food to prepare.