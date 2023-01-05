For most people, chocolate is just a sweet confection—but for some people, it’s also a tool for self-reflection.
Cacao, the seed from which the indulgent treat is derived, is more than just the basis for crafting bonbons—it is also used ceremonially, to promote introspection.
For 23 individuals on New Year’s Eve gathered at Kingfisher Yoga, 109 Lodi St., hot brewed cacao became a catalyst for discovering a sense of self-love, compassion, gratitude, and self-acceptance.
Partners Madleen Alsabbah and Paul Grosso led the intentional event, which included drumming, singing, journaling, yoga, breath-work, a sound bath, and healing energy temple massages with homemade essential oils.
The cacao is sourced from Ecuador and served raw. Individuals could add their own cayenne, nutmeg, maple syrup, or honey to provide a little sweetness or spiciness to the hot beverage.
Attendees were encouraged to sip slowly, feel the warmth of the drink, and speak intentions into their cups.
Alsabbah met her romantic and ritual partner Grosso when she was hosting a ceremony that he attended, discovering he, too, facilitated cacao-based events. Grosso had also written and recorded a song honoring the cacao bean called "Cacaosito."
They decided to begin co-hosting ceremonies together as a way to incorporate both masculine and feminine energies.
Alsabbah first began hosting cacao ceremonies in 2020, and said each has its own vibe.
“This one was really potent, this one was really strong,” she said of the New Year’s Eve gathering in Lodi. “People felt a huge catalyst to step into their truth and power.”
This is the third time she’s hosted the event at Kingfisher and said she loves the acoustics there and loves the space.
Among the 23 in attendance were four who had never participated in a cacao ceremony before. There were folks from ages 13 up to 75 participating in the ritual.
Even as a facilitator, Alsabbah says she finds growth by not just speaking, but also listening to participants.
She believes cacao is transformative and medicinal, as a psychoactive—but not psychedelic—substance.
Attendees at the event shared one word summarizing and reflecting on their 2022 while also sharing what they want to see manifest in 2023.
“My 2022 was all about community, but it was amazing to hear how many folks want 2023 to be about community,” Alsabbah said. “Through these ceremonies, we keep building a community.”
For most people, the intention of attending a cacao ceremony is a “release,” she said.
The group began with a prayer for the self, invoking the ability to be guided by and listen to their spirit and a higher source, as well as giving gratitude for the past year.
“We tap into what they want to bring in, so the ceremonies align with their needs,” she said. “The dancing part is what I find is the greatest opportunity to listen to what the body really wants. This time of year is all about slowing down, so some people wanted to slow down to listen to and hear their bodies about what they want to bring into the new year. Some people just sat down and meditated.”
During the dancing parts, people are encouraged to move however much they are able. First-timers typically are nervous about how they’ll look dancing, but come to realize no one cares, and everyone is doing their own thing, Alsabbah said.
“The container is a safe space to express themselves, it’s just a great place to be,” she said. “That’s one of my favorite things, because I dance like a nut, so I definitely try to inspire other people to be themselves.”
Singing is also an integral part of the ceremonial experience, which Alsabbah said is her favorite part. Some of the songs sung are ones she has composed herself, and all of the songs are affirmations about finding strength, letting go of the past, and feeling worthy.
“I love seeing what people can create using their voice, what emotions can come through when people are singing,” she said.
Alsabbah began hosting bigger ceremonies in April last year and has been facilitating smaller gatherings since 2020.
“2020 was a big healing year for me,” she said. “A friend had introduced me to cacao and I saw its impact. I started to incorporate it with my meditation practice, which allowed me to see my pain with compassion. I was able to grieve for both my ancestral and familial trauma with compassion. Cacao has been a great tool for me to open my heart and open myself towards past experiences.”
Another cacao ceremony at Kingfisher Yoga is currently being planned for March 25 and newcomers are welcome to attend and see if cacao can help them expand their consciousness or compassion.
“For me, the biggest reason why I do it and the thing that makes me feel fulfilled is seeing people express themselves—joy, crying, screaming—it’s a space to express the authentic self,” Alsabbah said. “People feel loved, people feel bliss, people feel held, people feel so grateful and express so much gratitude at the end—not just for each other, but also for themselves. You can’t quite feel loved unless you give love to yourself.”