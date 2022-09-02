Low-labor chicken kabobs

 PHOTO CREDIT: www.JasonCoblentz.com

It's a quandary. How do we avoid spending Labor Day laboring in the kitchen, but also celebrate the last hurrah of summer with a delicious meal? Here's how!

We're going to employ the grill and concoct a Mediterranean inspired feast that is very inexpensive, easy and fast to prepare. Everything can be prepared in advance then grilled in 20 minutes to be served at your leisure during your gathering. Bonus -- cooking outside keeps the house cooler, too.