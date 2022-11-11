Holiday bread pudding

Try this versatile pumpkin bread pudding for the holidays.

 PHOTO CREDIT: www.JasonCoblentz.com

In a season traditionally overflowing with good things to eat, let’s add another entry to the dessert table, shall we? I’m talking about pumpkin bread pudding.

This recipe elevates bread pudding to holiday worthy status. We’re adding pumpkin puree and warm spices to the bread pudding, then topping it with a velvety caramel pecan praline sauce to create bread pudding that’s bursting with flavors of the season.