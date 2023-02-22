The Lodi FFA Alumni Association is ready for the new year and already making plans for a busy spring season full of events! While continuing with the Toy Show and Spring Consignment Auction, the group is also hosting a new event this year — a Bingo and Euchre night.

“We wanted to try something new. The supper before the tournament will be nice to bring the community together. We missed being together the past few years,” says Rachel Wipperfurth, Lodi FFA Alumni President.