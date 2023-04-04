The Lodi High School will be hosting a special event this month combining drama and history for Holocaust Remembrance Week.
“A Visit with Corrie” is a dramatic interpretation of the life of Corrie ten boom, a Dutch Christian Holocaust survivor who helped Jews escape the Nazi regime and supported the Dutch resistance effort.
Gayle Haas of Aurora, Illinois portrays ten Boom, who lived from 1982 to 1983, in dramatic monologue, telling ten Boom’s story of living in Haarlem in the Netherlands during Nazi occupation between 1940 and 1945.
The Nazi Party rose to power in Germany in 1933 on a platform that fed anti-immigrant and anti-minority sentiments, with a particular focus on the Jewish people, culminating in the Kristallnacht, or night of broken glass, in 1938 which marked a turning point in the acceleration of the genocide against European Jews.
During a two year period, Nazis deported about 107,000 Jews from the Netherlands, most to the Auschwitz and Sobibor concentration camps, according to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum.
The Lodi event has been organized by the Women’s Ministry of the Lake Wisconsin Evangelical Free Church.
“I’ve been involved with a group for years and they have speakers that go all over the country,” said organizer Kathleen Bishop, explaining how she became acquainted with Haas’s performance. “That was the first place that I knew her and then I went to Madison to see her. And then in November she was in Madison at Hawk’s Landing, on a Saturday night, and had great reviews.”
Bishop and the members of the Lake Wisconsin Evangelical Free Church Women’s Ministry agreed that it would be appropriate to put together a performance in the Lodi area coinciding with National Holocaust Week.
National Holocaust Remembrance Day differs each year according to the Hebrew calendar, marked by the anniversary of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising. This year it is recognized on April 18.
“A Visit with Corrie” will be presented with two performances on April 21, at 4:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. at the Lodi High School LGI Room. Tickets for adults are $10, while students 18 and under are free.
Tickets are available through the Lodi Public Library and the Lake Wisconsin Evangelical Free Church.