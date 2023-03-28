Year Round - Book Reviews by Local High School Volunteers
Poynette Library has a group of 16 talented high school volunteers. Since 2015, students have volunteered to write book reviews, posted on PoynetteLibrary.com/teens and in a binder in the Young Adult section. If interested in volunteering, please contact khanousek@poynettelibrary.com
April 11, 5:30 p.m. - Seed Tape Solutions with Master Gardeners
Save some money in the garden. Seed tapes reduce the need for tedious thinning and saves money with less waste of seeds. Columbia County Master Gardeners Kate Rietmann and Ardyce Piehl will show you how to make your own seed tapes with common household materials. Please call to register.
April 7 - Closed for Good Friday
April 13, 5:30 p.m. - Adult Craft Night
Feel free to make a hot beverage the library's Keurig and enjoy a fun evening crafting with friends. Bring your own craft project to work on. Adult coloring pages will be provided. Preassembled menu board craft kits available. Please call to register.
April 13, 5:30 p.m. - Let's Talk Kayaking with Vicki Sukowski
Whether you are thinking about getting started or have been paddling for years, come by for a delightful discussion of paddling resources and local lakes and rivers.
April 19, 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. - Memory Screening with Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC)
ADRC of Columbia County will be performing free, private memory screenings at the Poynette Library. A memory screening creates a baseline that can be used to track changes in memory and cognition. The event is free and available to all Columbia County residents. Please call ADRC to register at 608-742-9233.
April 20, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. - Adult Book Club Discussions: The Maid by Nita Prose
Molly Gray, an unassuming maid in an upscale hotel, finds her life upended when she is caught in a web of secrets. This mystery grips the reader from the start as twists and turns reveal themselves. Will she be able to stay one step ahead of the criminals? Books are available for checkout at the library.
April 24 to 29 - National Library Week: There's More to the Story
Favorite Book Character Contest - Write down your name, phone number and your favorite book character and tape it to the posterboard at the library. Three random winners will be drawn on Monday, May 1 and will receive a $25 gift card to Barnes & Noble.
Children's Coloring Contest - For children 0-5 and 6-11. Pick up a contest poster from the library. Color and return it to the library by Wednesday, May 3 and receive a coupon for a free single scoop ice cream cone. One person in each age group will be randomly selected to win a $25 BP gift card. This contest is sponsored by Poynette BP and Arlington BP.
Treats on Thursday - Visit the library on Thursday, April 27 for cookies, popcorn and water bottles, while supplies last.
Lego Estimation Jar - Guess how many Legos and you could win the Legos and the book Lego Life Hacks.
Year-in-Review Video - Watch Poynette Library's 2022 highlights video on Facebook or the library website.