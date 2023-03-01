New Service Available — Homebound Delivery Service
Poynette Library’s Homebound Delivery Service is a new service for individuals who are unable to visit the library due to illness, accident, disability, or other immobility, either temporary or permanent. This program is available to patrons of any age who have a library card and reside in the Poynette Library service area. Please visit www.PoynetteLibrary.com to print an application or call the library to get started: 608-635-7577
Available Now — Tax Forms
Wisconsin and Federal tax forms and instructions for 2022 are available now. We would be happy to print any other tax forms you may need, free of charge. The deadline to file taxes is April 18, 2023.
On Display — Poynette Elementary Art
Throughout the year, Mrs. Schmudlach’s elementary art students load some of their creative art to display at the Poynette Library. Take a few minutes the next time you are visiting to view these beauties. Thank you students for sharing your art with us!
Tuesdays at 10:30 a.m. — Preschool Storytime
Join Ms. Katy for stories, songs, counting, letter sounds and playtime. Children ages 2 to 5, their caregivers and infant siblings are invited to attend.
Through March 28, Tuesdays 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. — Board Game Blitz for Middle School Students
Middle school Students are invited to this brainy, competitive after school activity that will include chess, Stratego, Risk, mancala, Labyrinth, CATAN, King Domino, Quarto and Crew. A short explanation of each game will be introduced and then play will commence. Please call to register.
Thursday, March 2, 5:30 p.m. — Grow Your Own Microgreens with Master Gardener Ardyce Piehl
Rescheduled from February. During this make-and-take program, participants will be creating a reusable microgreen planter to grow tasty little greens for year-round enjoyment. All supplies provided. Please call to register.
Thursday, March 9, 5:30 p.m. — Adult Craft Night: Menu Board with Monice
Rescheduled from February. Create a weekly menu board with local artist, Monice. If interested, please bring a recipe to exchange with other participants. Copies will be made at the library. Please call to register.
Thursday, March 16, 5:30 p.m. — Selling Your Home in 2023 with Paula Schmelzer Woodward
Paula will discuss the home selling process, market updates, real estate terms, important documents, prepping your home for sale and when it is a good time to sell. Please call to register.
Thursday, March 23, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. — Adult Book Discussions: The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes
The Giver of Stars by Jojo Moyes takes the reader to the mountains of Kentucky and explores the challenges of the pack horse librarians. Their Depression-era mission is to bring books to those who have never had any books, yet need them the most. Lively, determined characters bring this story to life!
Thursday, March 30, 5:30 p.m. — Fahey Travels Presentation: Israel
We’ve all heard the biblical stories from the Holy Land, but what are these places really like? Joe Fahey will take you on a trip around Israel to historic sites from the shores of the Dead Sea to the narrow passages of Jerusalem. He will also share with you examples of life in Israel today. Please call to register.