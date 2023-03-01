New Service Available — Homebound Delivery Service

Poynette Library’s Homebound Delivery Service is a new service for individuals who are unable to visit the library due to illness, accident, disability, or other immobility, either temporary or permanent. This program is available to patrons of any age who have a library card and reside in the Poynette Library service area. Please visit www.PoynetteLibrary.com to print an application or call the library to get started: 608-635-7577