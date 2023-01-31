118 N. Main Street, Poynette, WI
608-635-7577
New Service - Homebound Delivery Service
Poynette Library's Homebound Delivery Service is a new service for individuals who are unable to visit the library due to illness, accident, disability or other immobility, either temporary or permanent. This program is available to patrons of any age who have a library card and reside in the Poynette Library service area. Please visit the website, www.PoynetteLibrary.com to print an application or call the library to get started today, 608-635-7577.
Available Now - Tax Forms
Wisconsin and federal tax forms are available now and we expect to receive federal instruction booklets in the coming weeks. We are happy to print any other tax forms you may need, free of charge.
Register Now, play begins Feb. 13 - BINGO on Facebook Contest
Register on our website by Feb. 12 to receive your BINGO card by email. PLay will then begin on our Facebook page on Monday, Feb. 13 with three calls each day. The first player to complete a BINGO line will win a $25 Piggly Wiggly gift card.
Starting Feb. 9 - Valentine Take and Make Kits for Kids
Something to color, something to make, something to play and something to eat! That's what you'll get when you pick up a Valentine Take & Make Kit for your child. Kits are best suited for children ages 3-9.
Feb. 9 - Adult Craft Night: Menu Board with Monice
Create a weekly Menu Board with local artist, Monice, on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. Please call the library to register.
Feb. 16 - Adult Book Club: Winter Garden by Kristin Hannah
Kristin Hannah's Winter Garden takes readers from war-torn Leningrad to modern-day Alaska. The story spans generations and weaves together the complexities of family, conflict, and keeping promises. Friendly discussions will be held Feb. 16 at 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Books are available for checkout at the Poynette Library.
Feb. 21 - March 28 - Board Game Blitz for Middle School Students, Tuesdays 3:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Middle school students are invited to this brainy, competitive after school activity that will include chess, Stratego, Risk, mancala, Labyrinth, Catan, KingDomino, Quarto and Crew. A short explanation of each game will be introduced and then play will commence. Please call to register.
Feb. 23 - After School Activities: Sphero Golf
Fifth and sixth grade students are invited to try their hand at Sphero Golf. Registration is required.
Feb. 23 - Grow Your Own Microgreens
Tiny microgreens pack a giant nutritional punch. Ardyce Piehl, Master Gardener and Poynette Library Friends Board member, will present this make-and-take program, Thursday, Feb. 23, at 5:30 p.m. Participants will be creating a reusable microgreen planter to grow these tasty little greens for year-round enjoyment. Please call the library to register.
Feb. 23 - Buying a Home in 2023 with Paula Schmelzer Woodward
What you need to know to be the most prepared for purchasing a home, including the current market, interest rates, forms and lender information. Please call the library to register.