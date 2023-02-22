The 43rd annual convention of the Wisconsin FFA Alumni & Supporters organization was held Feb. 3 — 4 at the Milwaukee Marriott West hotel and convention center in Waukesha. The theme of the convention, “Where We Need to Be in 2023,” focused on the four major roles of FFA Alumni membership: advocate, donor, mentor, and volunteer.

About 280 FFA Alumni members and guests from across the state of Wisconsin attended this year’s event. The convention kicked off Friday afternoon with a state council meeting followed by Friday tours of American Family Field and the Mitchell Park Domes, a Friday evening dinner buffet and auction, and entertainment by singer-songwriter Tim O’Grady, Jr.