American Legion Post 503 hosts meat raffle

Sep 26, 2022

American Legion Post 503 at 124 North Military Road, in the Village of Dane is hosting a meat raffle on Sunday, Oct. 9. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and the raffle starts at 2 p.m.