Lodi-Poynette Area Student Achievement Dec 17, 2021

University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee
Fall 2021 Graduates

Chase Bouril, Lodi, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering
Samantha Carter, Pardeeville, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts
Abigail Garnhart, Lodi, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science
Cheryl Latham, Lodi, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science
Meghan Maurer, Rio, Peck School of the Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts
James McCallum, Lodi, College of Letters and Science, Doctor of Philosophy
Whitney Meier, Lodi, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science
Hunter Mortimer, Rio, School of Information Studies, Bachelor of Science
Jennifer Robinson, Lodi, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Bachelor of Science