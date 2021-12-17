University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Fall 2021 Graduates

Chase Bouril, Lodi, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in Engineering

Samantha Carter, Pardeeville, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Arts

Abigail Garnhart, Lodi, College of Nursing, Bachelor of Science

Cheryl Latham, Lodi, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science

Meghan Maurer, Rio, Peck School of the Arts, Bachelor of Fine Arts

James McCallum, Lodi, College of Letters and Science, Doctor of Philosophy

Whitney Meier, Lodi, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of Science

Hunter Mortimer, Rio, School of Information Studies, Bachelor of Science

Jennifer Robinson, Lodi, Helen Bader School of Social Welfare, Bachelor of Science

