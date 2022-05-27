hot Student Achievement May 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. Norbert CollegeSpring 2022 Dean’s ListRachel Benck, PortageMorgan Fimreite, PortageMolly Freye, PortageIsabella Johnston, PoynetteUniversity of Wisconsin-MilwaukeeSpring 2022 GraduatesQuentin Clemens, of Lodi, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of ArtsBrea Falstad, of Poynette, College of Health Sciences, Master of ScienceIsabelle Jelinek, of Lodi, College of Engineering and Applied Science, Bachelor of Science in EngineeringFrancis Koenen, of Poynette, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business AdministrationDevin Robertson, Village of Dane, College of Health Sciences, Bachelor of ScienceSalvador Sebastian, of Portage, School of Information Studies, Bachelor of ScienceMorigan Struck, of Poynette, School of Architecture and Urban Planning, Bachelor of ScienceAmanda Wierzba, of Poynette, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business, Bachelor of Business AdministrationKyle Zur, of Lodi, College of Letters and Science, Bachelor of Science Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Changes to parking ordinances within city of Lodi put on hold Spring Street Market fills void of exiting Lodi Valley Farmers' Market Lodi Common Council approves zoning change to Gay Street property American Legion Post 216 Announces 2022 Memorial Day Program Pardeeville man arrested for hit-and-run charged with third OWI-4 in less than three years Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Waunakee Manor Bulletin