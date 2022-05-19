hot Lodi Valley Chapter Ice Age Trail Alliance event announcement May 19, 2022 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trail Improvement EventSaturday, June 11, 9:00 a.m., West Gibraltar parking Lot.Questions? Call Bill at 608-843-3926. For directions visit: https://goo.gl/maps/f4CuT6byCwrFull Moon HikeMeet on Saturday, June 11, at 7:30 p.m. at the Twin Pines trailhead on Lodi Springfield Road. Fordirections visit: https://goo.gl/maps/RvNFoQuestions? Call Bill at 608-843-3926 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Chicago woman charged with three counts of kidnapping after Arlington traffic stop Harvest Moon Pond in Poynette kicks off live music series Dane man arrested for OWI-9 Lodi golfers win Reedsburg Invite, take two conference mini meets Pardeeville man arrested for hit-and-run charged with third OWI-4 in less than three years Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!