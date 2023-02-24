Blessed Trinity Parish offers drive-thru fish fry Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Feb 24, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Blessed Trinity Parish is offering Friday Fish Fry at St. Michael’s Church on 109 S. Military Road in Dane.The church will be serving from the drive-thru 4:30 to 7 p.m., with three-piece deep fried cod with potato or fries, beans, coleslaw, rolls and fritters for $14. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Poynette teen given jail time and probation in plea on charge of mental harm to a child Lodi School Board candidates chat about changes and challenges in schools Wrestling: Lodi's bid for team state berth comes up short; Blue Devils send six to Kohl Center Lodi School Board candidate Sarah Raemisch full interview transcript Fields narrow in Lodi School Board and Town Board races Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!