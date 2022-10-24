The next series for Strength Training for Women starts Wednesday, November 2 and Friday, November 4 at 11:30 a.m. Classes run through the week of December 14/16. The teacher, Stephanie Pertzborn is a fabulous motivator! Please pre-register with Sue. Each 6-week class is $30.00.
Halloween Party
On Monday, October 31 get into the Halloween spirit and come dressed in a costume to eat lunch, you could win a prize! Transportation is available for those who qualify by calling the Center. Please reserve your meal 24 hours in advance. Treat bags are being supplied by Brookdale Memory Care from Sun Prairie. Make sure to stay and play Black and Orange bingo starting at 12:30 p.m. Everyone is asked to bring 2 items that have the color Black or Orange in them. We hope you will join us.
Foot Care just a little pampering
Your feet will thank you for the relaxing foot bath and rub. No more trying to reach those toes! Sue’s Mobile Foot Care visits the Center the 1st four Wednesdays and now the 2nd Friday of the month. Sue Hasey is a licensed medical nail technician providing nail care by appointment. Please see the calendar for dates. Cost: $25 for toenails, $12 for fingernails and $30 for Diabetic footcare. Checks are to be made payable to “Sue’s Mobile Footcare”. You deserve a little pampering so make an appointment today! Transportation is available if you qualify. Please bring two hand towels to your appointment.
Welcome to Medicare Seminar– FREE & In Person
Sponsored by Area Agency on Aging of Dane County’s Elder Benefit Specialist Program. If you are turning age 64 this year, this seminar can help you understand your Medicare options! You’ll receive accurate and detailed information from unbiased experts in benefit programs. November 12, 2022, 9-11:30 a.m. This seminar is held at the McFarland Senior Outreach located at 5915 Milwaukee St, McFarland, WI. Please Email aaa@countyofdane.com to register by 11/4/2022.