Oct. 28
Meatloaf
Au Gratin Potatoes
Green Beans
Sourdough Bread
Pineapple
Jell-O
MO: Veggie Burger
SO: Taco Salad

Oct. 31—Happy Halloween
Pulled Pork
Wheat Bun
Calico Beans
Broccoli
Ambrosia
Halloween Treat
MO: Meatless egg bake

Nov. 1
Swiss Steak
Baked Potato/Sr Cream
Wheat Bread
Mandarin Oranges
Lemon Bar
MO: Meatless Egg Bake

Nov. 2
DeForest Family Restaurant 10am-1pm
Home Delivered Only:
Pork Loin/Gravy
Cubed Potatoes
Squash
Wheat Roll
Sliced Apples
MO: Veggie Patty

Nov. 3
Chili w/ Beans
Lettuce Salad
Corn Muffin
Peaches
Yogurt
MO: No Meat Chili

Nov. 4
Stuffed Green Peppers
Mashed Potatoes
Wheat Bread
Pineapple
Italian Ice
MO: Rice/Beans
SO: Garden Salad