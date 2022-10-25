The Friends of Sauk Prairie Healthcare invite you to be a part of its annual “Love Lights” program. For a $5 minimum donation, people can sponsor a light to honor special people who are living or remember loved ones who have passed. In addition, red/white/blue lights will also be strung to thank military personnel for their service. Please note, we will accept donations only until Nov. 18.

To reserve bulbs, send $5 for each name or $50 to be a sponsor by Nov. 18 to the Friends of SPH, 260 26th St., Prairie du Sac, WI 53578. List names “in memory of,” “in honor of,” or “to thank for military service” and be sure to include your name, phone number or email.