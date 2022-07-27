Full Moon Hike jstefonek jstefonek Author email Jul 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Join the Lodi Valley Chapter Ice Age Trail Alliance for a full moon hike on Monday, August 8, starting at the Slack Road trailhead at 7:30 pm.For directions visit: https://goo.gl/maps/f5TIJFor more info call 608-843-3926 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lodi man arrested for 8th alcohol offense after chase ends in marsh Mistrial declared in Lodi gun case following oversight by defense Chicago teen dies in Lodi drowning Supervisor attempts to oust Town Chair from P&Z Two newly improved rifle ranges reopen at Columbia County Shooting Range Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin