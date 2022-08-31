Lodi church hosting free community pig roast jstefonek jstefonek Author email Aug 31, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The First Presbyterian Church of Lodi is hosting their annual free community pig roast at 258 Lodi Street on Sept. 10 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.Organizers will be serving pulled pork sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, beverages and dessert in the church parking lot. The event includes food, fellowship, games and musical entertainment.Although the food is complementary, event organizers will also be accepting donations to support Reach Out Lodi. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Boys' soccer program gaining momentum at Lodi Lodi Meat Market recognized at Wisconsin State Fair, brings record auction bid Lane accounts for 423 yards of offense in road football win over McFarland 'Fighting spirit' keeps Lodi in close game against DeForest Lodi hits the road to take on McFarland in non-conference football battle Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin