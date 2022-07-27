Lodi Community Blood Drive Jul 27, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The United Methodist Church of Lodi is hosting an American Red Cross Blood Drive on Friday, Aug. 12, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.The United Methodist Church is located at 130 Locust Street in Lodi.Walk-ins are welcome, though appointments are preferred. Donors can save up to 15 minutes by using RapidPass. For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lodi man arrested for 8th alcohol offense after chase ends in marsh Mistrial declared in Lodi gun case following oversight by defense Chicago teen dies in Lodi drowning Supervisor attempts to oust Town Chair from P&Z Two newly improved rifle ranges reopen at Columbia County Shooting Range Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin