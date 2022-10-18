Lodi UMC hosts blood drive jstefonek jstefonek Author email Oct 18, 2022 Oct 18, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save American Red Cross and Lodi United Methodist Women are hosting a Lodi Community Blood Drive on Friday, Nov. 4, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.The event will be held at the Lodi United Methodist Church at 130 Locust Street, in Lodi.You can make an appointment by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org and enter Sponsor Code: LodiCommunity. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Alex J. Gatling EMS departments receive federal grants amid funding struggles Poynette Board approves TID Football: Blue Devils drop regular-season finale at Lake Mills WIAA to release football playoff qualifying fields, pairings on show Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin