hot Lodi Valley Ice Age Trail Alliance host full moon hike and trail improvement jstefonek jstefonek Author email Aug 23, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Full Moon HikeJoin the Lodi Valley Chapter Ice Age Traill Alliance for a full moon hike on Thursday, September 8th, starting at the Highway 113 trailhead just south of Lodi at 7:30 pm.For directions visit: https://goo.gl/maps/VtIxAFor more info call 608-843-3926Trail ImprovementJoin the Lodi Valley Chapter Ice Age Trail Alliance for a Trail Improvement Event on Saturday, September 10. Meet at 9 am at the West Gibraltar Rock Parking lot. For more info call 608-843-3926.For directions visit: https://goo.gl/maps/Hplue Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Clerk resignation brings a second open position to Town of Lodi Inexperienced Blue Devils' football team will grow up fast in loaded Capitol Conference Lodi man accused of substantial battery at rec center Lodi shut outs Martin Luther to open 2022 gridiron campaign Blue Devils blank Grafton, Portage in home girls' tennis triangular Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator CDL Delivery Specialist Hometown News Superstar Bulletin