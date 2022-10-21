Owl's Nest Hosts Owl-O-Ween jstefonek jstefonek Author email Oct 21, 2022 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOIN US FOR A FAMILY FUN DAY!October 23, 2022Trunk or Treat 1—3PMKids can enjoy a safe trick or treating.(Please, park at Whispering Pines Event Ctr.Use the guided path to theOwl’s Nest parking lot.)Face Painting 1—3PMFood Tent 1—4PMEnjoy burgers, hotdogs, chips, soda & hot chocolate!(All proceeds go to the first responders.)Universal Sound 1—4PMShake your tailfeathers to the universal beat!Bar Hours Noon—6PM(Sorry No Breakfast) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save jstefonek Author email Follow jstefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Lodi man convicted of OWI as other charges dropped following September 2021 incident Football: Blue Devils drop regular-season finale at Lake Mills Boys soccer: United's season ends, Lodi gets ready for regionals Waunakee Village Board OK's alcohol license for Wildcat Youth Hockey Classic Alex J. Gatling Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin