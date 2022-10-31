Through November 8 - Show Your Support for Columbia County Libraries
Let your county representative know that you support Columbia County libraries by filling out a postcard at the Poynette Library.
Friday, November 4, 10:30 a.m. - Wonders of Physics
This presentation will be fast-paced, engaging, and educational with interactive demonstrations and audience participation included. Get ready for some physics fun! Registration is not required.
November 10, 3 p.m. - Tech Q&A - Techboomers
We will explore the "Techboomers" website during this session. Please bring your own device to the program as hands-on demonstrations will take place.
November 10, 5:30 p.m. - Adult Craft Night - Basketweaving, Part 1
November and December craft night sign-ups are full, but we have started a waiting list! Please watch for more details about January's Craft Night in our next newsletter.
November 12 - December 3 - Friends of Poynette Library Silent Auction
You're invited to bid high and bid often at this year's Silent Auction, brought to you by the Friends of Poynette Library. Funds raised will support library programs and enhance literacy collections.
November 17, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. - Adult Book Club: The Four Winds by Kristin Hannah
"The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah is a captivating story about a family who will do anything to survive. Set during the Great Depression, the family displays determination and toughness to overcome challenges from not only their world, but also the land. Check out a book at the library or on Libby.
November 24-25 - Closed - Thanksgiving
Poynette Library will be closed on Thursday, November 24 and Friday, November 25, in observance of Thanksgiving. We will be open on Saturday, November 26 from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.
December 3, 6 p.m. - Christmas Village Parade - Get a Free Book at Poynette Library
Children ages 0 to 12 can receive a new free book by visiting the library during the Village of Poynette's first Christmas Village Parade. The parade will be held on Saturday, December 3 at 6 p.m.; books will be available at 5:30 p.m. Want to add your float? Call Village Hall at 608-635-2122. Photos with Santa, a tree lighting, and a storefront window decorating contest are also being planned.
December 15, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. - Adult Book Club: Let It Snow by Nancy Thayer
