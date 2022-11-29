Through December 3 - Friends of Poynette Library Silent Auction
Thanks to the generous donations of so many, the Friends created over 100 amazing baskets. Remember to place your bids by noon on Dec. 3. Funds raised will be used to support the library.
Through December 5 - Poynette Police Department's Shop with a Cop
Poynette Library is accepting nominations and cash donations for the Poynette Police Department's Shop with a Cop program. Please consider participating in this valuable community event.
December 3-19 - Storefront Window Contest
Visit businesses in the area that have the special poster in their window; decide which window has the best decorations; and vote by scanning the QR code. Two random voters will win a $25 gift card!
Through December 17 - Letters to Santa with The Green Stem Florals & Gifts
Sharpen your pencils for your letter to Santa! Paper and pens are available at the Poynette Library, OCD Graphix, and The Green Stem Florals & Gifts. Then, mail your letter in the special red mailbox right next to The Green Stem by midnight Dec. 17. Include a SASE for a reply from one of Santa's elves.
December 1, 5:30 p.m. - Writers Group
Aspiring and established writers are invited to join this supportive, informal community group to pursue the craft of writing, share advice, provide peer editing and discuss topics of interest on the first Thursday of each month.
December 3, 6 p.m. - Christmas Village Parade - Get a Free Book at Poynette Library
Children ages 0 to 12 can get a free book by visiting the library during the Village/Chamber's "Christmas in the Village" parade. Books will be available starting at 5:30 p.m.; the parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 6 p.m.
December 8, 3 p.m. - Tech Q&A
Let's get introduced to Libby, our library ebook portal. Libby works with iPhones, iPads, Kindles, and other devices and best of all...it's free! Please bring your device.
December 15, 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. - Adult Book Club: Let It Snow by Nancy Thayer
Come join your fellow book lovers to discuss this light-hearted holiday read set in Nantucket. We look forward to having you for a cup of tea and a conversation about the "Let It Snow" by Nancy Thayer. Books are available for checkout at the Poynette Library.
December 25 - January 31 - Winter Reading Program
It's time to cozy up with a good book and join our Winter Reading Program. Register at the library or use the Beanstock app to participate. Each day that you read, you will earn a chance to win one of ten $25 gift cards and an assortment of gifts! Thanks to the Friends for the support of this program.
December 23, noon - December 26 - Closed for Christmas
Poynette Library will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23 at noon through Monday, Dec. 26, in celebration of Christmas. May you enjoy your time with family and friends!
December 27, 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Family Board Came Day with Free Popcorn and Hot Drinks
You're invited to drop in and play board games on Tuesday, Dec. 27, between 9:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Play one of our games or bring one of yours. There will be free popcorn and hot beverages all day, too!
January 2 - Closed for New Year's Day
Poynette Library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 in observance of New Year's Day. We hope you have a sparkling new year!
January 12, 5:30 p.m. - Adult Craft Night - Woodworking Introduction
Mark your calendar for this hands-on learning event. Registration is required: please call the library at 608-635-7577. More details to follow in January.