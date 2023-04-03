Poynette-Dekorra FD host pancake fundraiser Jonathan Stefonek Jonathan Stefonek Author email Apr 3, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department will be hosting a pancake feed on Sunday, April 16, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department at 606 Water Tower Dr.Adults eat for $10, kids 5-11 for $5, and kids under 5 for free.All proceeds go towards the purchase of a Lucas Chest Compression System. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Jonathan Stefonek Author email Follow Jonathan Stefonek Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Click Here to View Ads! Trending Now Poynette police arrest pair for meth and fentanyl Athlete spotlight: Meet Lodi basketball player Gracie Clary Dane farmer takes first in State Corn Yield Contest Dane County Zoning hears testimony on proposed Dane limestone quarry Letter: For your consideration as Lodi Town Supervisor Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!