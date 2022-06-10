Due to COVID-19, check with churches for alternate service options.
Catholic
BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH, St. Patrick Church, 521 Fair St., Lodi and St. Michael Church, 109 S. Military Road, Dane. (608) 592-5711.
Pastor: Rev. Fr. Joseph M. Baker. Holy Mass in Lodi: Sat. 4:30 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m., Tues 8 a.m., Thurs 8 a.m.. Holy Mass in Dane: Sat. 6:30 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m., Wed. 8 a.m., Fri. 8 a.m. Confession in Dane: Fri. 1:15 p.m., Sun. 7:30 a.m. Adoration in Dane: Fri. 1:15 p.m. Confession in Lodi: Sat. 3:30 p.m., Thu. 5 p.m. Adoration in Lodi: Thu. 5 p.m. Rosary prayed before all Masses.
Please see our website for the most up-to-date schedule and for live-stream masses.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Rectory, 849-5121. www.stjb.org. Saturday Vigil — 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday — 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Masses 8 a.m. — Monday to Friday. Spanish Mass on Sundays at 1 p.m. St. John’s School: Liz Goldman.
ST. MARY OF THE LAKE-WESTPORT, 5460 Mary Lake Rd., Waunakee. 849-5121. Saturday — 5:15 p.m., Mass. Sundays — 9 a.m. Mass.
Interdenom-inational
NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 310 Millston Ave., Lodi. (608) 592-4923. Worship Service: Sun. 10 a.m.; Youth & Adult Education for ages 4-adults: Wed. 6:45 p.m.
Lutheran
ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH (LC-MS), 303 Park St., Arlington. (608) 635-4825. www. stpetersarlington.org. Worship Services: Sun. 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m., Monday 6:30 p.m. Service live streamed (Watch on Our Facebook Page or YouTube Channel, links at our website) at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Sunday School 9:15 a.m.
DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH-ELCA Corner of Cty Hwy CS and Smith Rd., Poynette, (608) 635- 7200. Worship Sunday at 9 a.m., Wednesday 6 p.m.. Indoor, outdoor and online options available. Communion every worship. YouTube Worship Service (dekorra Lutheran church YouTube)
ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH (WELS), W6906 County Road K, Arlington. (608) 635-4000. www.zionleeds.org. Worship times are Sundays at 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Connect with us online at zionleeds.org for more information about worship, Bible study, Mornings with Mommy, and more. we are about connecting lives and communities to Christ.
Evangelical
LAKE WISCONSIN EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH N1640 Ryan Road, Lodi, WI (608) 592-3091. Senior Pastor Robert Dennison. In-person Sunday worship service at 8:30 a.m. & 10:15 a.m. Nursery provided at 10:15 a.m. Adult Sunday School 9:30 a.m. 4K-5th Grade Sunday School at 10:15 a.m. Youth & Outreach Director Hunter Newton. Middle School Youth Group Wednesdays 6:30 p.m. High School Youth Group Sundays 6 p.m.
Presbyterian
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (USA), 258 Lodi St., Lodi, (608) 592-4310. Facebook: First Presbyterian Church of Lodi, WI. Sun. worship 9 a.m. Fellowship following worship. Wed.- Bible Study 9:30 a.m.
United Methodist
ARLINGTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 Reagles St, Arlington, 608-635-4860, arlingtonwiumc@gmail.com, arlingtonumchurch.org, Facebook: arlingtonumchurch, Pastor Michele Hopp. Online worship at our Poynette Inch YouTube channel: Poynetteinchum Church. In-person worship Sundays at 10:30 a.m. Open Holy Communion every first Sunday of the month. Prairie Pride Food Pantry meets in the church basement on Wednesdays 4-5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9-10:30 a.m.
LODI UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 130 Locust St., Lodi, 592-3480, www.lodiumc.org, Pastor Peace. Sundays in-person worship at 8 a.m. and 10 a.m., live-streaming available for both services: Facebook.com/LodiUMC. Fellowship between services. Open Holy Communion the first Sunday of the month.