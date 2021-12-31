Area Student Achievement Dec 31, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save St. Norbert CollegeFall Semester 2021 Dean's ListRachel Benck, PortageMorgan Fimreite, PortageMolly Freye, Portage Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now City of Lodi lobbies for school resource officer Poynette mother focusing on present as all three sons battle Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Two more state prep wrestling kingpins bow to Lodi Iowa man arrested for reckless semi driving on I-39 Lodi teen recognized as Wisconsin Holstein Association Young Distinguished Junior Member Latest e-Edition Lodi Enterprise and Poynette Press To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Stable & Growing CQC Bulletin