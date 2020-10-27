Due to the COVID-19 emergency, please check with churches for alternate service options.
Catholic
BLESSED TRINITY CATHOLIC PARISH, St. Patrick Church, 521 Fair St., Lodi and St. Michael Church, 109 S. Military Road, Dane. (608) 592-5711. www.btcatholic.us. Pastor: Rev. Fr. Joseph M. Baker. Holy Mass in Lodi: Sat. 4:30 p.m., Sun. 10 a.m., Tues 8 a.m., Thurs 8 a.m.. Holy Mass in Dane: Sat. 6:30 p.m., Sun. 8 a.m., Wed. 8 a.m., Fri. 8 a.m. Confession in Dane: Fri. 1:15 p.m., Sun. 7:30 a.m. Adoration in Dane: Fri. 1:15 p.m. Confession in Lodi: Sat. 3:30 p.m., Thu. 5 p.m. Adoration in Lodi: Thu. 5 p.m. Rosary prayed before all Masses.
ST. JOSEPH’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 514 Lincoln Ave, Rio. Pastor Reverend Father Balaraju Eturi. Holy Mass, Sunday at 10:30 am. Mass on Thursday at 8 a.m. Adoration on the first Thursday of every month, Mass at 8 a.m., followed by Adoration.
ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST CATHOLIC CHURCH, 209 South St., Waunakee. Rectory, 849-5121. www.stjb.org. Saturday Vigil — 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday — 8 and 10:30 a.m. Weekday Masses 8 a.m. — Monday to Friday
ST. MARY OF THE LAKE-WESTPORT, 5460 Mary Lake Rd., Waunakee. 849-5121. Saturday — 5:15 p.m., Mass. Sundays — 9 a.m. Mass.
Interdenominational
NEW LIFE CHRISTIAN CHURCH, 310 Millston Ave., Lodi. (608) 592-4923. Worship Service: Sun. 10 a.m.; Youth & Adult Education for ages 4-adults: Wed. 6:45 p.m.
Lutheran
ST. PETER’S LUTHERAN CHURCH (LC-MS), 303 Park St., Arlington. (608) 635-4825. www. stpetersarlington.org. Pastor Christopher Amen, Worship Services: Sun. 8 a.m. & 10:30 a.m., Monday 6:30 p.m. Service broadcast on WRPQ (AM740) Sun. noon. Sunday School 9:15 a.m.
DEKORRA LUTHERAN CHURCH-ELCA Corner of Cty Hwy CS and Smith Rd., Poynette, (608) 635- 7200. Drive-in Worship (weather permitting) Sunday at 10 a.m. Communion on last Sunday of the month. YouTube Worship Service (dekorra Lutheran church YouTube)
ZION EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH (WELS), W6906 County Road K, Arlington. (608) 635-4000. www.zionleeds.org Current worship times are on Sundays: 8 a.m., 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. (The 11 a.m. service has no singing). Monday night: 7 p.m. Physical spacing is in place for worship and Bible Study. Bible study is in-person or online via zoom on Wednesday evenings 7-8 p.m. In-person Bible study on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. Connect with us online at zionleeds.org for online worship, Bible study, and virtual Sunday School. We are about connecting lives and communities to Christ.
UNITED IN CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH (ELCA), 4650 Highway DM, Morrisonville, WI-5038. unitedinchristlutheran.org. Sun. Worship w/Holy Communion: 8.30 a.m. Sunday school 9:45 a.m.
Evangelical
LAKE WISCONSIN EVANGELICAL FREE CHURCH N1640 Ryan Road, Lodi, WI (608) 592-3091. Sunday worship 1st service begins at 8:30 a.m. (traditional) and 2nd service begins at 10:15 a.m. (contemporary). Nurs- ery is available during 2nd service. During the school year: Sun. evening HS Youth Group meeting at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday evening AWANA and MS Youth Group pro- grams at 6:30 p.m. Senior Pastor Scott Larson & Youth Pastor Daniel Sjogren. Check our website at lwefc.org.
Presbyterian
FIRST PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH (USA), 258 Lodi St., Lodi, (608) 592-4310. www.lodipresbyteri- anchurch.org. email: o ce@lodifpc.org. Pastor: Cyndi Wunder. Sun. worship 9 a.m. Fellowship following worship. Sunday School for all ages: 10:15-11:30 a.m., Wed.- Brown Bag Bible Study 11 a.m.
United Methodist
POYNETTE INCH UNITED METHODIST, South Main Street at Mill Street, Poynette. (608) 635-2424, Pastor Michele Hopp. Worship Service 9 a.m. Wednesday Night Church School (WNCS) preschool-youth 6 p.m. (September-May).
ARLINGTON UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 103 Regal St., Arlington. (608) 635-4860. www.arlingtonumchurch.org. Pastor Michele Hopp. Sunday morning worship service 10:30 a.m. including a children’s sermon. Open communion the rst Sunday of the month. Prairie Pride food pantry Wednesdays 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays 9 to 10:30 a.m.
LODI UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 130 Locust St., Lodi, 592-3480, www.lodiumc.org. Peace, Pastor. Sundays: 8 a.m. first service; 10 a.m. second service. Fellowship time, 9 a.m. Handicap accessible. Open communion the first Sunday of the month.
Nondenominational
GRACE VALLEY CHURCH, 120 Portage St. Lodi, WI 53555, Sunday mornings 10 a.m. Pastor Matt McMorris
