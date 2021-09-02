Local students receive scholarships from UW-Eau Claire
A number of local students are among 582 incoming freshmen to receive scholarships from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire for the 2021-22 academic year, with many students receiving multiple awards. Each award varies in amount and criteria. View scholarship details online.
Lodi: Michelle McMahon, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship, Lodi High School; and Claire Schoenemann, Dr. Barbara F. Luebke Women in Journalism Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship, Lodi High School.
Poynette: Jensen Thieren, Freshman Honors Scholarship, Lodi High School
Rio: Requel Anglemyer, Freshman Honors Scholarship and Magliocco Scholars Fund, Rio High School; Jane Risgaard, Blugold Achievement Scholarship, Rio High School; Ashlin VonRuden, CAK Blugold Promise Scholarship, Chancellors Academic Excellence Scholarship and Freshman Honors Scholarship, Pardeeville High School