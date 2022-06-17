Clark University

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Carson C. Possehl, Lodi

Iowa State University

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Samantha Mori, Lodi, journalism and mass communication

Michigan Tech

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Shaun Hoffmann, Poynette, mechanical engineering

Ripon College

Spring 2022 Graduates

Abigail Stitgen, Lodi, chemistry major, psychology and English minors.

Stanford University

Spring 2022 Graduates

Katherine Kippley, Lodi High School Class of 1982, Master’s of Science, Clinical Informatics Management, Stanford School of Medicine

University of Wisconsin — Madison

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Anya Armbrust, Lodi, School of Human Ecology

Kyle Attoe, Poynette, Division of Continuing Studies

John Bergeman, Poynette, College of Engineering

Emily Brost, Portage, School of Pharmacy

Mikayla Brouette, Pardeeville, School of Education

Aika Bush, Portage, College of Letters and Science

Cayden Coddington, Lodi, College of Agricultural and Life Science

Matthew Collins, Arlington, College of Agricultural and Life Science

Ava Copple, Portage, College of Letters and Science

Lucy Cuff, Poynette, School of Human Ecology

Chloe Druckrey, Portage, School of Education

Brooke Fandrich, Portage, College of Letters and Science

Claire Ganser, Lodi, School of Human Ecology

Adam Greiber, Dane, College of Engineering

Brandon Grover, Lodi, College of Letters and Science

Cade Harkner, Portage, College of Letters and Science

Robert Hatch, Lodi, Col of Agricultural and Life Science

Taylor Hatley, Lodi, College of Letters and Science

Johanna Hutchinson, Poynette, School of Education

Joshua Kercher, Pardeeville, Col of Agricultural and Life Science

Min Hui Kim, Lodi, School of Nursing

Abby Leeland, Portage, College of Letters and Science

Scott Lucey, Poynette, School of Pharmacy

DOMINIC Maier, Arlington, College of Letters and Science

Jordan Mefford, Dane, College of Letters and Science

Brooke Meinholz, Dane, Col of Agricultural and Life Science

Travis Miller, Portage, College of Letters and Science

Justine Morgan, Lodi, Col of Agricultural and Life Science

Peyton Mueller, Portage, Col of Agricultural and Life Science

Cody Nechvatal, Dane, School of Education

Caleb Reddeman, Poynette, College of Letters and Science

Matthew Rivard, Lodi, Col of Agricultural and Life Science

Jack Sagers, Lodi, College of Letters and Science

Colby Savich, Poynette, College of Engineering

Alex Schuette, Portage, School of Education

Abigail Shaver, Portage, College of Engineering

Emma Shortreed, Portage, School of Education

Payton Sullivan, Lodi, School of Education

Danielle Tolzmann, Portage, School of Human Ecology

Jared Volk, Lodi, College of Letters and Science

Cassandra Wendt, Rio, Division of Continuing Studies

Julia Wiessing, Lodi, Col of Agricultural and Life Science

Hunter Warzecha, Portage, School of Business

Gabriel Yelk, Arlington, Col of Agricultural & Life Sci

Blaise Zander, Lodi, School of Business

University of Wisconsin — River Falls

Spring 2022 Dean’s List

Sophia Heran, Pardeeville, music education

University of Wisconsin — Stevens Point

Spring 2022 Honors

Shelbi Blau, Portage, High Honors

Gloria Bilse, Lodi, High Honors

Dustin Brodie, Pardeeville, High Honors

Ross DeWitt, Portage, Honors

Garrett Exo, Portage, High Honors

Kinsey Gade, Lodi, High Honors

Kaitlin Gilbert, Pardeeville, Highest Honors

Miranda Gorsuch, Pardeeville, Highest Honors

Kayla Guenther, Pardeeville, High Honors

Torin Hanson, Poynette, Honors

Leah Hollander, Portage, Highest Honors

Rachel Hopperdietzel, Pardeeville, Highest Honors

Alexander Horn, Portage, Honors

Cami Johansen, Pardeeville, Highest Honors

Gabrielle Larkin, Portage, Honors

Connor Metzler, Pardeeville, High Honors

Brooklyn Miller, Portage, Highest Honors

McKenna Przybyl, Portage, Highest Honors

Trevor Rottiger, Portage, Highest Honors

Carter Scott, Lodi, Honors

Emily Shier, Portage, Highest Honors

Benjamin Simplot, Lodi, Highest Honors

Mikayla Sorge, Poynette, Honors