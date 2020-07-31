The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Dean's List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2020 semester.
Students earned the honors at the three campuses: UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland.
The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.
Students from this area on the Dean's List include (listed by hometown, with major):
Dane
Hunter Grams, Animal Science
Lodi
Samuel Hamilton, Software Engineering
William Karls, Electrical Engineering
Allyson McGettigan, Chemistry
Noah Pfeil, Civil Engineering
Andrew Ricks, Mechanical Engineering
Gabrielle Saunders, STEM Education MC-EA
Kami Schoepp, Elementary Education
Ian Seidler, Software Engineering
Nathan Taylor, Environmental Engineering
Sydni Thompson, Criminal Justice
Alyssa Westby, Business Administration
Pardeeville
Preston Ernst, Mechanical Engineering
Aaron Holbach, Industrial Technology Management
Jake Ringelstetter, Industrial Technology Management
Jacob Witt, Civil Engineering
Poynette
William Pahman, Mechanical Engineering
Dylan Wadzinski, Civil Engineering
Rio
Bailey Brewer, Psychology
Area students named to UW-Milwaukee Dean’s List
The following individuals from the area have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2020 semester.
They are (listed by hometown, with program):
Lodi
Matthew Beyer, College of Letters and Science
Moriah Malig, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business
Tessa Miskimen, College of Letters and Science
Pardeeville
Alissa Shortreed, College of Engineering and Applied Science
Brielle Shortreed, College of Letters and Science
Poynette
Madeline Redell, College of Letters and Science
Area students make UW-Oshkosh Dean’s List, Honor Roll for spring 2020 semester
The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh announced the students who qualified for the Dean's List and Honor Roll in spring 2020 across all three campuses (Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Fox Cities).
To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. The term GPA requirement for Honor Roll is 3.3, while the requirement for Dean's List is 3.75.
Area students who made either list are as as follows (listed by hometown, with year in school and honor):
Dane
Mitch Nellen, Sophomore, Dean's list
Hallie Ziegler, Junior, Dean's list
Lodi
Elizabeth Anthon, Sophomore, Dean's list
Courtney Davis, Junior, Honor Roll
Callysta Hoffman, Sophomore, Honor Roll
Meg McIntyre, Junior, Honor Roll
Alexander Meyer, Freshman, Honor Roll
Mai Ling Ness, Sophomore, Dean's list
Molly Ness, Senior, Dean's list
Natalie Nolden, Sophomore, Honor Roll
Alyssa Roland, Freshman, Dean's list
Jack Steinhoff, Senior, Honor Roll
Pardeeville
Kelsey Ehlert, Senior, Dean's list
Jennifer Kamrath, Junior, Dean's list
Courtney Peterson, Sophomore, Dean's list
Kirston Purtell, Sophomore, Honor Roll
Payton Purtell, Sophomore, Dean's list
Hailey Sieber, Senior, Honor Roll
Poynette
John Buss, Sophomore, Honor Roll
Elizabeth Reddeman, Senior, Dean's list
Morgan Thiele, Sophomore, Dean's list
Rio
Jesse Gruss, Sophomore, Honor Roll
Two area students named to spring 2020 Dean's List at Lawrence University
Lawrence University students were named to the 2020 Dean's List, an annual honor roll of students demonstrating exemplary academic performance.
Poynette’s Dalton McLaughlin and Pardeeville’s Justin Sankey were both named to the list. Both are set to graduate in 2022.
The Dean's List is compiled at the end of the academic year once all grades have been recorded. To make the Dean's List, a student must have earned at least 36 units in courses at Lawrence during the academic year and have earned a GPA of at least 3.5.
Rio student named to Winona State’s Dean List for spring 2020 semester
Winona State University announces the Dean's List for Spring Semester 2020. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be an undergraduate enrolled full-time (at least 12 credit hours for a grade) and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5.
Jordyn Toutant of Rio was the only area student named to the list.
