The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Dean's List, honoring those full-time students who earned high honors in the spring 2020 semester.

Students earned the honors at the three campuses: UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland.

The College of Business, Industry, Life Science and Agriculture and the College of Liberal Arts and Education require grade-point averages of 3.75 and above for Dean's List honors, while the College of Engineering, Mathematics and Science requires students to reach at least a 3.50.

Students from this area on the Dean's List include (listed by hometown, with major):

Dane

Hunter Grams, Animal Science

Lodi

Samuel Hamilton, Software Engineering

William Karls, Electrical Engineering

Allyson McGettigan, Chemistry

Noah Pfeil, Civil Engineering

Andrew Ricks, Mechanical Engineering

Gabrielle Saunders, STEM Education MC-EA

Kami Schoepp, Elementary Education

Ian Seidler, Software Engineering

Nathan Taylor, Environmental Engineering

Sydni Thompson, Criminal Justice

Alyssa Westby, Business Administration

Pardeeville

Preston Ernst, Mechanical Engineering

Aaron Holbach, Industrial Technology Management

Jake Ringelstetter, Industrial Technology Management

Jacob Witt, Civil Engineering

Poynette

William Pahman, Mechanical Engineering

Dylan Wadzinski, Civil Engineering

Rio

Bailey Brewer, Psychology

Area students named to UW-Milwaukee Dean’s List

The following individuals from the area have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the Spring 2020 semester.

They are (listed by hometown, with program):

Lodi

Matthew Beyer, College of Letters and Science

Moriah Malig, Sheldon B. Lubar School of Business

Tessa Miskimen, College of Letters and Science

Pardeeville

Alissa Shortreed, College of Engineering and Applied Science

Brielle Shortreed, College of Letters and Science

Poynette

Madeline Redell, College of Letters and Science

Area students make UW-Oshkosh Dean’s List, Honor Roll for spring 2020 semester

The University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh announced the students who qualified for the Dean's List and Honor Roll in spring 2020 across all three campuses (Oshkosh, Fond du Lac and Fox Cities).

To qualify, a student must have been enrolled in a minimum of 12 credits. The term GPA requirement for Honor Roll is 3.3, while the requirement for Dean's List is 3.75.

Area students who made either list are as as follows (listed by hometown, with year in school and honor):

Dane

Mitch Nellen, Sophomore, Dean's list

Hallie Ziegler, Junior, Dean's list

Lodi

Elizabeth Anthon, Sophomore, Dean's list

Courtney Davis, Junior, Honor Roll

Callysta Hoffman, Sophomore, Honor Roll

Meg McIntyre, Junior, Honor Roll

Alexander Meyer, Freshman, Honor Roll

Mai Ling Ness, Sophomore, Dean's list

Molly Ness, Senior, Dean's list

Natalie Nolden, Sophomore, Honor Roll

Alyssa Roland, Freshman, Dean's list

Jack Steinhoff, Senior, Honor Roll

Pardeeville

Kelsey Ehlert, Senior, Dean's list

Jennifer Kamrath, Junior, Dean's list

Courtney Peterson, Sophomore, Dean's list

Kirston Purtell, Sophomore, Honor Roll

Payton Purtell, Sophomore, Dean's list

Hailey Sieber, Senior, Honor Roll

Poynette

John Buss, Sophomore, Honor Roll

Elizabeth Reddeman, Senior, Dean's list

Morgan Thiele, Sophomore, Dean's list

Rio

Jesse Gruss, Sophomore, Honor Roll

Two area students named to spring 2020 Dean's List at Lawrence University

Lawrence University students were named to the 2020 Dean's List, an annual honor roll of students demonstrating exemplary academic performance.

Poynette’s Dalton McLaughlin and Pardeeville’s Justin Sankey were both named to the list. Both are set to graduate in 2022.

The Dean's List is compiled at the end of the academic year once all grades have been recorded. To make the Dean's List, a student must have earned at least 36 units in courses at Lawrence during the academic year and have earned a GPA of at least 3.5.

Rio student named to Winona State’s Dean List for spring 2020 semester

Winona State University announces the Dean's List for Spring Semester 2020. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must be an undergraduate enrolled full-time (at least 12 credit hours for a grade) and achieve a minimum grade point average of 3.5.

Jordyn Toutant of Rio was the only area student named to the list.

