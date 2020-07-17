The University of Wisconsin-Platteville awarded diplomas to nearly 1,000 students from its three campuses for the spring and summer of 2020.
A total of 942 students from UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville at Baraboo and UW-Platteville at Richland Center earned either their bachelor's or associate degrees. Because of COVID-19, no ceremonies were held in May, but will be rescheduled at a later date.
Students from the area who graduated, listed by hometown, with major/s, degree and campus, are:
Dane
— Alex Ripp, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice, UW-Platteville
— Kayla Rolli, Bachelor of Science in Forensic Investigation, UW-Platteville
Lodi
— William Karls, Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering, UW-Platteville
— Gabrielle Saunders, Bachelor of Science in Middle Childhood-Early Adolescence Education, UW-Platteville
— Kami Schoepp, Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education, UW-Platteville
Pardeeville
— Torianna Fay, Associate of Arts and Sciences, UW-Platteville at Baraboo
— Broden Horton, Associate of Arts and Sciences, UW-Platteville at Baraboo
— Caleb Lang, Associate of Arts and Sciences, UW-Platteville at Baraboo
— Karissa Olson, Associate of Arts and Sciences, UW-Platteville at Baraboo
— Jacob Witt, Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, UW-Platteville
Poynette
— Daniel Grossheim, Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering, UW-Platteville
— Jordan Sorge, Bachelor of Science in Industrial Technology Management, UW-Platteville
Rio
— Ryan Lindert, Associate of Arts and Sciences, UW-Platteville at Baraboo
— Evan Tisil, Associate of Arts and Sciences, UW-Platteville at Baraboo
UW-Whitewater announces 2020 spring graduates
The following students earned degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater on May 16.
Arlington
— Cameron Vinson graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Music in music
Dane
— Nicole Ballweg graduated with a Master of Business Administration in business administration
— Rachel Meier graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in human resource management
Lodi
— Audrey Parker graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in art
Pardeeville
— Tyler Brodie graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in information technology
— Jaime Neuhauser graduated with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
— Paige Ringelstetter graduated with a Master of Science in counseling
Poynette
— Laura Dishno graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in marketing
— Dylon George graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science in mathematics
Rio
— Sophia Harruff graduated with a Bachelor of Science in psychology
More than 1,700 students received degrees in May, including 1,685 from the Whitewater campus and 95 from the Rock County campus.
The graduating class included 15 international students, 85 military veterans and 244 nontraditional students, defined as undergraduate students who are 25 years of age or older. In addition, 137 self-identified students with disabilities received degrees.
Area students receive degrees from UW-River Falls
Two local residents were among 816 students who received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in May.
Anthony Rittmeyer of Arlington graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Science degree in Crop and Soil Management.
Teri Kern of Dane graduated with a Master of Science degree in Health and Wellness Management.
UW-River Falls students are empowered, beginning in their first semester, to participate in groundbreaking research, global travel, and collaborative learning with award-winning and caring faculty. This commitment to academic excellence has led to UW-River Falls consistently being named a Best College in the Midwest.
Trio of area students graduate from WLC
Wisconsin Lutheran College congratulates all students who graduated in May, which includes three from the area.
Morgan Kazer of Lodi received a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing. Kazer is a graduate of Lakeland Union High School.
David Wilson of Pardeeville graduated summa cum laude and received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Administration. Wilson is a graduate of Lakeside Lutheran High School.
Tierney Woodward of Poynette received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology. Woodward is a graduate of Poynette High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.