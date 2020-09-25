In May, the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point handed out more than 1,100 degrees to spring 2020 graduates.

Of those, seven were from the area. The area graduates, listed by hometown, with degree, major and honors, are:

Dane

Christopher Kern, Bachelor of Science, Health Promotion, Cum Laude

Lodi

Jarod Karls, Bachelor of Arts, Political Science and Spanish, Magna Cum Laude

David Oberg, Bachelor of Science, Computer Information Systems and Jazz Studies (performance/woodwind)

Sarah Ryan, Bachelor of Fine Arts, Art (2D), Cum Laude

Jamie Schlimgen, Bachelor of Science, Wildlife Ecology and Management

Pardeeville

Logan Ingram, Bachelor of Science, Communication (media studies)

Rio

Decker Dyle, Bachelor of Science, Resource Management (Conservation law enforcement)

