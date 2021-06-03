Lodi's Mori makes Iowa State Dean's List
Lodi's Samantha Mori was one of more than 10,500 Iowa State University students to be recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 Dean's List.
Students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework
Mori is in her second year and is studying Journalism and Mass Communication.
Rio's Paige Lucille Schneider, in her fourth year and studying Communication Studies, also made the Iowa State Dean's List.
Dane's Warren graduates from Western Technical college
Sara Warren, of Dane, graduated from Western Technical College from the Leadership Development program. Warren is one of 551 graduates to receive an associate's degree or technical diploma in the 2021 Spring Term.