Two area students were fall 2020 graduates from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in December.
Lodi’s Kyle Benish graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree for Golf Enterpirse Management. Also, Pardeeville’s Hunter Schulte graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering Technology.
Enrollment for the fall semester was 7,970. The university graduated more than 630 students in December. UW-Stout is Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.
Poynette’s Joranlien makes Dean’s List at Iowa
Poynette’s Morgan Joranlien was among the more than 7,400 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
Joranlien is a student in Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and is majoring in Actuarial Science.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.