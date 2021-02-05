Two area students were fall 2020 graduates from the University of Wisconsin-Stout in December.

Lodi’s Kyle Benish graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree for Golf Enterpirse Management. Also, Pardeeville’s Hunter Schulte graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in engineering Technology.

Enrollment for the fall semester was 7,970. The university graduated more than 630 students in December. UW-Stout is Wisconsin's Polytechnic University, with a focus on applied learning, collaboration with business and industry, and career outcomes.

Poynette’s Joranlien makes Dean’s List at Iowa

Poynette’s Morgan Joranlien was among the more than 7,400 undergraduate students at the University of Iowa named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.

Joranlien is a student in Iowa's College of Liberal Arts and Sciences, and is majoring in Actuarial Science.

