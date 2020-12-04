The following local student are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients, receiving financial awards for the 2020-21 academic year. The students, listed by hometown, are as follows:

Lodi

• Matthew Saager, who is studying accounting, won the following scholarship — Accounting

Poynette

• Carlye Prestidge, who is studying business, won the following scholarship — Hometown Bank

• Katherine Reddeman, who is studying early childhood education, won the following scholarship — Tessa Worby Scholarship

Pardeeville

• Riley Balzer, who is studying general business, won the following scholarships —Chancellor Scholars; College of Business and Economics Scholarship

• Alicia Dougherty, who is studying music, won the following scholarships — Grace A Prugger; Transfer Excellence Scholarship

• Rachel Hepler, who is studying business, won the following scholarships —Chancellor Scholars; Freshman Academic Scholarship

• Joshua Lemke, who is studying physics, won the following scholarship — Hometown Bank

• Dylan Oelke, who is studying media arts and game development, won the following scholarship — Schuh Scholarship-Junior

• Jaelyne White, who is studying entrepreneurship and Spanish, won the following scholarships — King Chavez Scholarship (Admissions); Minority Business; Freshman Academic Scholarship; Black Student Union (BSU) Scholarship

"Our scholarship winners represent the very best in academic, co-curricular and service excellence across all of our colleges and departments," said Greg Rutzen, president of the UW-Whitewater Foundation. "We're grateful to the many people and organizations — past and present — who have generously donated funds to make these awards a reality. Some of these scholarships were endowed more than 80 years ago, leaving a lasting legacy that has contributed to the success of generations of Warhawks."

The application period for next year's scholarships is now open. More information can be found at www.edu/scholarships.

Load comments