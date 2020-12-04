The following local student are among the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater scholarship recipients, receiving financial awards for the 2020-21 academic year. The students, listed by hometown, are as follows:
Lodi
• Matthew Saager, who is studying accounting, won the following scholarship — Accounting
Poynette
• Carlye Prestidge, who is studying business, won the following scholarship — Hometown Bank
• Katherine Reddeman, who is studying early childhood education, won the following scholarship — Tessa Worby Scholarship
Pardeeville
• Riley Balzer, who is studying general business, won the following scholarships —Chancellor Scholars; College of Business and Economics Scholarship
• Alicia Dougherty, who is studying music, won the following scholarships — Grace A Prugger; Transfer Excellence Scholarship
• Rachel Hepler, who is studying business, won the following scholarships —Chancellor Scholars; Freshman Academic Scholarship
• Joshua Lemke, who is studying physics, won the following scholarship — Hometown Bank
• Dylan Oelke, who is studying media arts and game development, won the following scholarship — Schuh Scholarship-Junior
• Jaelyne White, who is studying entrepreneurship and Spanish, won the following scholarships — King Chavez Scholarship (Admissions); Minority Business; Freshman Academic Scholarship; Black Student Union (BSU) Scholarship
"Our scholarship winners represent the very best in academic, co-curricular and service excellence across all of our colleges and departments," said Greg Rutzen, president of the UW-Whitewater Foundation. "We're grateful to the many people and organizations — past and present — who have generously donated funds to make these awards a reality. Some of these scholarships were endowed more than 80 years ago, leaving a lasting legacy that has contributed to the success of generations of Warhawks."
The application period for next year's scholarships is now open. More information can be found at www.edu/scholarships.
