The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire extends congratulations to the 3,100 students named to the spring 2020 Dean's List. Their academic performance has been outstanding, and we recognize these students with pride.
The following area students received the honor (listed by hometown, with field of study):
Lodi
— Jessica Damit, Business
— Emily Griffing, Education and Human Sciences
— Julia Karls, Education and Human Sciences
— Nicholas Miskimen, Education and Human Sciences
— Riley Persike, Education and Human Sciences
— Emily Popp, Arts and Sciences
— Timothy Prosek, Business
— Brooke Stasney, Education and Human Sciences
Pardeeville
— Laina Aldridge, Business
— Meghan Witt, Education and Human Sciences
Poynette
— Holly McFarlane, Arts and Sciences
— Sawyer Moll, Business
— Ashley Orr, Business
— Hanna Walters, Nursing and Health Sciences
Lodi’s Maier named to Dean’s List at Minnesota State-Mankato
The Academic High Honor and Honor lists (Dean's lists) for the spring 2020 semester at Minnesota State University-Mankato have been announced by interim Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil.
Tanner Maier of Lodi was named to the Honor List.
Among 4,290 students, a total of 1,485 students qualified for the High Honor List by achieving a 4.0 GPA, while 2,805 students earned a 3.5 to 3.99 average to qualify for the Honor List.
To qualify for academic honors, undergraduate students must be enrolled for at least 12 credit hours for the semester.
Area students named to Carthage College's Spring 2020 Dean's List
More than 1,100 students have been named to the Carthage College dean's list for the spring 2020 semester.
Area students named to the dean's list are Clarence Graham of Rio, Jared Bauer of Pardeeville and Logan Hoon of Dane.
Dean's list honors are accorded to Carthage students who achieve a minimum 3.5 grade-point average while carrying at least 14 credit hours during a semester.
Graham was also among the list of recent gradauates from Carthage. A pre-recorded virtual ceremony took place May 23 and an in-person ceremony on campus will be held at later date.
Lodi’s Rashid named to University of Dubuque Dean’s List for spring 2020 semester
The University of Dubuque congratulates the following students on being appointed to the Spring Semester 2020 Academic Dean's List.
Ben Rashid of Lodi was among those to receive the honor.
To be named to the dean's list, a student must earn a grade point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale for that semester.
University of Dubuque is a private university offering undergraduate, graduate, and theological seminary degrees as well as other educational opportunities with the intention of educating and forming the whole person.
UW-Platteville announces Spring 2020 Chancellor's List
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor's List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 grade-point averages for the spring 2020 semester.
A total of 467 students earned the honors at the three campuses: UW-Platteville, UW-Platteville Baraboo Sauk County and UW-Platteville Richland. Those students earned the highest honors while making the quick transition from in-person classes to alternative delivery in March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students from this area who earned the 4.0 grade-point average include (with hometown, high school and major included):
Lodi
— Gabrielle Saunders, Stoughton High School, STEM Education (Middle Childhood-Early Adolescence)
— Kami Schoepp, Sauk Prairie High School, Elementary Education
— Ian Seidler, Lodi High School, Software Engineering
— Alyssa Westby, Poynette High School, Business Administration
Pardeeville
— Jacob Witt, Portage High School, Civil Engineering
Rio
— Bailey Brewer, Rio High School, Psychology
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.