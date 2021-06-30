Local student named to Drake University's President's and Dean's List
Arlington's Michaela Stewart was named to the deans' list at Drake University.
To be eligible for the Deans' list students must have earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher during the Spring 2021 semester at Drake.
Two area students graduate from Marquette University
Two local students graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Morgan Grieber, from Dane, graduated with a bachelor's degree in psychology and Pardeeville's Shannon Kuhl graduated with a bachelor's degree in criminology and law studies.
2,301 students graduated from Marquette in May. The university celebrated its 140th Commencement with a series of events, including Graduate Recognition Ceremonies at American Family Field and a Baccalaureate Mass on campus. Learn more about the weekend.