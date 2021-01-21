The following students were named to the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester.
All students on the list have demonstrated their academic abilities by receiving a grade point average of 3.4 or above in a single semester.
The area students who made the Dean’s List, listed by hometown, are:
Lodi
Leah Beyer; Amy Brown; Savannah Curtis; Anna Harmon
Poynette
Lindsey Doebert; Joshua Lemke; Liddia Lemke; Carlye Prestidge; Jaelyne White
Dane
Alyssa Meier
Pardeeville
Riley Balzer; Kyra Bernett; Alicia Dougherty; Rachel Hepler; Dylan Oelke; Anthony Sterlavage; Alex Von Behren; Trevor Von Behren
Rio
Caitlin Lindert; Carson Richardson
"I'd like to extend my heartiest congratulations to the students who earned a spot on the Dean's List — a benchmark that reflects a strong record of academic achievement," Interim Provost Greg Cook said. "The 2020 fall semester was one unlike any other, as our Warhawks persevered during a pandemic and challenging circumstances. Through hard work and determination — and with the support of our outstanding faculty and staff — these Warhawks excelled and are to be commended."
The Registrar's Office reports 3,921 students were selected for the Dean's List for the fall semester. About 12,000 students are currently enrolled at the university's Whitewater and Rock County campuses.
UW-Eau Claire names students to fall 2020 Dean’s List
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire named 2,986 students to the fall 2020 Dean's List.
Area students from this area who were named to the Dean's List are:
Lodi
Amanda Crowder, College of Arts and Sciences; Hannah Heider, College of Arts and Sciences; Julia Karls, College of Arts and Sciences; Riley Persike, College of Education & Human Sciences; Emily Popp, College of Arts and Sciences; Timothy Prosek, College of Business; Elizabeth TenBarge, College of Arts and Sciences
Poynette
Holly McFarlane, College of Arts and Sciences
Pardeeville
Torianna Fay, College of Arts and Sciences; Meghan Witt, College of Education & Human Sciences
Rio
Ryan Lindert, College of Education & Human Sciences
Winona State announces fall semester Dean's List
Winona State University recently announced its Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester. Two area students were given the honor at Winona State — Arlington's Thea Collins, a Lodi High School grad, and Rio's Shelby Olson.
To be named to the list, a student must be an undergraduate enrolled full-time (at least 12 credits) and achieve a minimum GPA of 3.5.
