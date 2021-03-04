Nearly 3,000 students received degrees from the University of Wisconsin-Madison during a virtual commencement ceremony on Dec. 13.
The ceremony, forced online because of the Coronavirus pandemic, was for doctoral, bachelor's, master's and law graduates.
Soccer star Rose Lavelle shared several life lessons as keynote speaker, at one point calling her alma mater "the greatest university to ever grace this planet."
John Felder, Sunday's alumni speaker, recounted how he and many of his fellow students advocated for change on campus five decades ago during the 1969 Black Student Strike. The strike led to the creation of the Afro-American Studies Department, which is celebrating its 50th anniversary on campus this academic year.
In her commencement remarks, Chancellor Rebecca Blank praised the nearly 3,000 winter graduates for overcoming great challenges to get to this moment. The pandemic will shape this generation, she said, just as wars and terrorist attacks shaped prior ones.
The area graduates, listed by hometown with degree, were:
Lodi — Samuel Keller, Bachelor of Arts in Economics; Kris Sypula, Bachelor of Science in Computer Sciences
Pardeeville — Kyle Becker, Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering
Rio — Ashtyn Gutzman, Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Business Management, Graduated with Distinction
UW-Milwaukee releases Dean’s List for fall 2020
The following individuals from the area have been named to the Dean's List at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee for the fall 2020 semester.
The students, listed by hometown, are:
Arlington — Alexis Lannoye
Lodi — Lily Chase; Isabelle Jelinek; Megan Karls; Cassandra Miller
Pardeeville — Samantha Carter; Brandon Janczewski
Poynette — Morgan Meicher; Amanda Wierzba
UW-Platteville announces Chancellor's List for fall semester
The University of Wisconsin-Platteville announced its Chancellor's List, honoring those with perfect 4.0 GPA’s for the fall 2020 semester.
Area students who earned the 4.0 GPA are:
Dane — Shannon Lamb, Animal Science, Ornamental Horticulture, Soil and Crop Science
Lodi — Ian Seidler, Software Engineering; Nathan Taylor, Environmental Engineering
Area students named to Marquette University's fall 2020 Dean's List
Two area students were named to the Dean's List for the fall 2020 semester at Marquette University in Milwaukee.
Morgan Greiber, of Dane, and Shannon Kuhl, of Pardeeville received the honor. Greiber is majoring in Psychology and Kuhl is majoring in Criminology and Law Studies.
Local student earns degree from St. Cloud State
St. Cloud State University recently graduated 874 students during the conclusion of the 2020 fall semester.
Lodi’s Skylar Kurt was on of those graduates. Kurt received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminal Justice Studies.
